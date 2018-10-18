Man remanded for indecent exposure

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday remanded a 47-year-old Yarrowkabra, Linden/Soesdyke Highway resident to prison on a charge of indecent exposure.

Mark Phillips appeared before the Chief Magistrate at the Georgetown Magistrates Court and denied the charge which stated that on October 13, 2018 at Yarrowkabra he showed a female his penis causing her to see and be alarmed or distressed.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne made no objection to bail but requested that the defendant keep away from the victim because they live in the same village.

The victim who was in court begged the court for Phillips to be refused bail since she said he is a nuisance to her and that he tried to grope her.

The woman stressed that the man even entered her home twice and harassed her in public but she dropped the matter after his family begged her.

Phillips appeared in shock in the prisoners docks as he explained that it was the woman who would go into his home and that he even supplied her with electricity from his home.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Phillips to prison and ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be done on him. He will return to court on November 6.