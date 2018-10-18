Berbice fire leaves eight homeless

EIGHT persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed a number 40 Village, West Coast Berbice home Wednesday afternoon.

“I was sitting under the bottom house of my neighbor; all I hear is someone calling out fire, Fire, and when I come out I see was our house. Myself, husband and three children lived downstairs and my mother and a cousin, who suffered a stroke and is bed-ridden, live upstairs,” Nelta Campbell said.

Persons who reside at the premise could not say how the fire started. Campbell said she will be staying in her neighbour’s yard where there is shelter until she can figure out how to move on.

“My youngest child is two years old and this is not easy at all, I don’t work and my husband tries his best and now we have to start over,” she lamented.

Residents in the area said when the fire started, persons immediately rushed upstairs to assist the elderly woman and a stroke victim who is bed-ridden.

“This is sad, we assist and saved whatever we could have gotten out of the house, but the entire house is now totally damaged, but at least the firefighters managed to ensure that the other houses were not damaged,” one resident said.

Another resident expressed gratitude that no one was hurt or killed in the fire and praised the firefighters for doing a good job.