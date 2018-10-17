Thirteen clubs to contest East Bank FA Senior KO competition

SENIOR players are bracing for a return to competitive football on the East Bank from Sunday when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) kicks off a knockout competition that will ultimately see the top two clubs qualify for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) year-end Super 16 tournament.

A total of 13 clubs will be battling for the two spots and among them the traditional powerhouse Grove Hi Tech who will have to prove that they still have the potency to overcome opposing teams.

The likes of Agricola Red Triangle, the resurging Timehri Panthers, the never-say-die Kuru Kururu Warriors, along with giantkillers Herstelling Raiders, will all be putting their hands up and hoping to claim one of the spots.

Mocha Champs have some work to do to get back their status as one of the best, the same goes for Soesdyke Falcons. Diamond United and Friendship along with new kids on the block, Diamond Upsetters, Swan FC and Hararuni Eagles will all be relishing the chance to showcase what they’ve got at this level.

The Executive and members of the EBFA is extending appreciation to the Chairman and Councilors of the Grove/Diamond NDC for approving the uses of the venue for the tournament and the association is looking forward to working with the NDC to transform the venue into one of the best on the East Bank and by extension, Guyana.

Set to kick off the tournament would be Swan FC and Hararuni Eagles who will battle in a playoff match to enter the main draw from 14:00hrs. Saturday’s main attraction features Grove Hi Tech against another new kid on the block, Samatta Point/Kaneville from 16:00hrs>

On Sunday, another double- header will be played. Kuru Kururu Warriors will open against home team Diamond Upsetters from 14:00hrs with the feature game between Herstelling Raiders and Friendship.

The other clubs competing are Mocha Champs, Soesdyke Falcons, Agricola Red Triangle, Diamond United and Timehri Panthers. Matches will be played every Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.