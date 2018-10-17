Teams drawn in respective groups for Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

… All systems in place for another successful tournament

THE teams, who will participate in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc.(GSCL Inc.)-organised second edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup, were drawn in their respective groups on Tuesday evening, ahead of the October 19-21 tournament.

The draw, which was held at the GNIC Sports Club, saw Regal Masters, one of the country’s leading softball teams, placed in Group A with Florida Guyana Hope (Florida) and Sunrisers Masters in the Master Over-45 category.

In Group B, Royal Canadian Masters (Canada), Fisherman Masters and Enterprise Masters will collide; Group C will see Albion Masters, Parika Defenders and Tropical Spring Masters while Group D consists of Ontario Masters Softball International (Canada), Wellman Masters and Marine Masters (USA).

In the Open or All Stars category, Group A consists of Hill Foot Vipers, Enterprise Rebels and Speed Boat; Group B – Bartica All Stars, Farm All Stars and DS 18 All Stars; Group C – Regal All Stars, Boots All Stars and Challengers All Stars while Group D consists of SVC All Stars, Success All Stars and Corriverton Spartan.

The organisers have indicated that there is a substantial increase in cash prizes for both categories. The winning teams from the Open and Masters categories will pocket $100 000 more than last year’s winners. This year $700 000 will be up for grabs in the Open category, while the Masters will vie for the winners’ purse of $600 000. Both categories will have a runners-up prize of $100 000 as well as trophies.

Meanwhile, organisers have confirmed to Chronicle Sport yesterday that all systems are in place for another successful tournament.

Everest cricket ground will host the finals on October 21. Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Caribbean Hot Shot Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals.

The tournament is being played in collaboration with National Sports Commission, the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Further, Regal Stationery & Computer Centre & Regal Sports has thrown its support behind the tournament.

At a simple presentation ceremony which took place at the entity’s location at 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville recently, representative of the business entity, Amarita Bahadur, handed over a cheque to Brandon Persaud of GSCL Inc.

In an invited comment Bahadur said they are happy to be given the opportunity to come on board since this tournament only comes once a year. She wished the teams well, adding that she is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament.