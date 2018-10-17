Team Guyana hoping to make full use of ‘home court’ advantage

… Antilles U-18 3×3 Basketball Championships bounce off today with workshop

GUYANA’S male and female teams are aiming take make good use of their home court advantage when they take on the rest of the Caribbean in the Antilles U-18 3×3 basketball Championships this weekend, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The teams stepped up their preparations for the tournament, working intensely on fitness and tactical plays.

Guyana hosts the U-18 Championships from October 18 to 21 and it is anticipated that over 65 athletes from countries across the Caribbean will descend on these shores, hoping to take the title back to their respective countries.

The Guyanese men will face Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Lucia, while the women’s category comprises Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana.

The Championships will bounce off today with a workshop that will be conducted by IBF/FIBA officials, while competition commences at 14:00hrs on October 20 and 21.

Apart from rivalry in the 3×3 segment, players will also compete in Three Points Shootout, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk contests. Participating countries are expected to begin arriving today.

Meanwhile, the shortlisted players for Guyana are Akeem Crandon, Andrew Johnson, Nigel Bowen and Shamar France with Mark Agard listed as the team’s coordinator.

The U-18 Antilles 3×3 Basketball Final is being organised by the International Basketball Federation (IBF) and the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF). The event is free to the public both days.