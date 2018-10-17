Steyn, Rabada named for Australia tour

SOUTH Africa have included express pacemen Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada in a 15-man squad for next month’s ODI series against Australia.

Rabada’s overturned two-match suspension for making physical contact with Steve Smith was one of the main talking points of this year’s Test series in South Africa prior to the ball-tampering furore.

Steyn recently marked his international return from injury against Zimbabwe, having gone almost two years without playing an ODI.

The 35-year-old was on the sidelines throughout this year’s Test series between the rivals, which was overshadowed by the incident that led to long bans for Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Australia’s three-match ODI series against South Africa starts in Perth on November 4. The two sides will then play a one-off Twenty20 on the Gold Coast on November 17.

Skipper Faf du Plessis is one of five members of the touring party who helped the Proteas win an incredibly spiteful Test series that was stacked with controversy.

“Never in my 14 years of refereeing have I seen such animosity between two teams,” match referee Jeff Crowe said earlier this year, having been in charge of the first two Tests.

The Proteas were unable to call on injured veterans Hashim Amla (finger) and JP Duminy (shoulder), but all-rounder Chris Morris returns from injury.

“Chris confirmed his fitness with his excellent form for the Titans in the first two rounds of the 4-Day Domestic Series,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi said in a statement yesterday.

“He is the leading wicket-taker in this competition to date and also adds value as a batting option in the lower-order.

“With Wiaan Mulder ruled out at the moment through injury we need to look at our resources as far as batting all-rounder options are concerned and Dwaine, in particular, fits into this category.

“We have also lost a lot of experience in our specialist batting order through the injuries to Hashim Amla and JP Duminy, but Farhaan gives us another experienced option in the top order.”

Both South Africa and Australia will be looking to ramp up their preparations for the 2019 World Cup.

Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who missed the ongoing UAE tour because of back injuries, are both hoping to return for Australia in the ODI series

South Africa’s 15-man ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn.