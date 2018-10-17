Lethem is jewel of the south

– says Attorney General at the opening of Town Week

THE town of Lethem is being prepared for economic and social modernisation and transformation, said Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams during the opening ceremony of Lethem Town Week on Sunday.

Scores of residents and representatives from the Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo and Rupununi Regions turned out to the second hosting of the week-long event featuring a list of exciting activities.

Minister Williams reinforced that the town, known as the jewel of Guyana’s south, has become an emerging frontier of economic development, primarily in the areas of agriculture, eco-tourism, trade and communication.

He stated that through the town week activities, the region, which occupies more than a quarter of the country’s landmass has the opportunity to showcase its progress and uniqueness as it prepares for even greater transformation.

Williams told the gathering that with a growing demand for food in the world, coupled with the adverse effects of climate change, the Rupununi savannahs can serve as Guyana’s next major agricultural frontier.

With Lethem being the capital of the Rupununi, he added that it has the potential market to supply food and other items from Guyana to neighbouring regions in both South America and the Caribbean.

“Lethem is a gateway to Brazil and through Brazil to the markets of South America. It also is a gateway for the countries of the continent to the markets in the Caribbean and Central America, North America and Europe. We see Lethem as eventually being transformed into a major trading port, moving goods and tourists between Guyana and Brazil,” Williams said.

As such, the government has commenced preparing Lethem for such, a task through initiatives such as the road link between Linden and Lethem; the Guyana-Brazil road and the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative.

“Your government is developing Lethem’s and the region’s infrastructure, strengthening its administration, catalysing its agricultural, business and industrial potential and improving its public services,” Williams said.

He added: “The proposed all-weather road between Linden and Lethem will further integrate the economies of Guyana and Brazil and through Brazil, the rest of South America. The road will unlock economic opportunities for Lethem, this region and its communities. The road, also, will connect Lethem to Georgetown and will spur increased investments and development throughout this region.”

AERODROME

Other efforts of the government to improve the economic transformation of the region include improvement in infrastructure through which a feasibility study has been launched for the Lethem aerodrome to be developed into a regional airport.

In addition, road works are ongoing within Lethem and drains have been built; its dumpsite is being upgraded for improved solid waste management; the Lethem Police Station is slated for renovation and considerations are being made for advancements in renewable energy sources.

Also, a new Magistrate’s Court was established in the town this year; Radio Lethem was launched in May 2016; Information Communications Technology (ICT) services are being extended and additional street lights have been installed.

Regarding regional and municipal administrations, an ambulance was provided to the town’s regional administration; a vehicle for the municipality while works are to be completed on the administrative building; staff-quarters and kitchen and laundry of the Lethem Regional Hospital.

Meanwhile, agriculture in the region is being accelerated as Williams stated that investors are being courted to establish mega farms in the savannahs while an agricultural centre and reservoir are soon to be established.

Other plans in the pipeline include the establishment of a passport office in the town; the completion of the Lethem Industrial Estate; the development of a business registration centre and installation of lights within some sport grounds.

“Lethem Town Week is an opportunity to gauge the progress which is being made in Lethem. It is an occasion to highlight this new town’s development. It is an opportunity to attract greater investment into this town. With the support of your government, the people of Lethem can be assured that better days lie ahead.”

“I applaud the efforts of all those who have contributed to the hosting of the various activities for Lethem Town Week. It gives me great pleasure to formally declare open Lethem Town Week 2018,” Williams said.

Remarks also came too from Mayor of Lethem, Kerry Jarvis

The Town Week will run from October14-20 and features activities in the areas of culture, the environment, education, sports and entertainment, in keeping with this year’s theme: ‘Celebrating Transformation, Diversity and Uniqueness in 2018’.