Govt donates boat, engine to Waipa/Sandhills health department

In its quest to ensure that all communities across the country have adequate access to healthcare the Government on Sunday donated a boat and engine to the small riverine community of Waipa/Sandhills.

The doination comes just over one week after Chenapou’s health department also received a boat and engine from the government.

The handing-over ceremony was done in Orinduik by the Regional Chairman Mr. Bonaventure Fredericks and the Regional Executive Officer Mr. Carl Parker to the Community Health Worker, Ms. Julianna Skybar in the presence of the Deputy Toshao Mr. Luciano Torres and a few residents of Waipa, who had made the trip.

Parker advised residents, health workers and the village council, to use the assets wisely and to assist wherever possible. Ms. Skybar said she is very grateful and that the boat and engine for the health department have been long overdue; she also promised to take good care of the assets. Also in August, the Kaibarupai health department received an all-terrain vehicle from the Regional Democratic Council for the purpose of improving the health services in those far-flung areas of Region Eight. The Community Health Worker, Ms. Sylvita David, collected the Keys to the brand new ATV from the regional chairman during his visit to the North Pakaraimas Football Tournament.

Waipa/Sandhills and Kaibarupai are remote villages located at the border between Brazil and Guyana in Region Eight.