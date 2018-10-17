Fruitful Guyana/ China relations

WHEN Guyana became independent of colonial rule in the 1960s, the Chinese Communist Revolution was in progress. At independence, Guyana’s main political parties, like the Chinese communist revolutionaries led by Mao-tse-Tung, were committed to the socialist ideology and this led to an immediate and better understanding of each other.

At this time, the Cold War was raging and any country in the Americas which attempted to have relations with China, had to face the displeasure of the USA, the greatest power in the world and in the Americas. Despite the fact that the Koumintang government was defeated, expelled from the Chinese mainland and occupied only the Chinese island of Taiwan, the Koumintang continued to occupy China’s seat at the United Nations. Eventually, in October 1971, the General Assembly of the United Nations had to consider a resolution recognising the People’s Republic of China as the rightful government of China and the one to occupy China’s seat in the United Nations. This resolution was debated at the height of the Cold War when the world was split into adversarial camps. Guyana, at great risk of sanctions from the Western powers, voted for the People’s Republic of China. Guyana established diplomatic relations with China the following year, the Chinese Embassy was opened in Georgetown and the Guyana Embassy was opened in Beijing.

The Chinese Government recognised the great sacrifice Guyana had made for its principled position and relations between China and Guyana were almost familial; despite the fact that China was still regarded as a poor developing state, she gave Guyana much economic support. Relations with China continued to be close and as China grew in economic and technical strength, China’s assistance to Guyana continued in a gradual, rising crescendo. One noticeable impact of Chinese assistance was in medicine and health, whereby scores of able Chinese doctors served at the hospitals and health centres throughout the country. There was also a great deal of cultural cooperation as world-class Chinese artistes and groups performed in Guyana. Books and magazines were widely distributed and later the Chinese language was taught at the University of Guyana. Also, the Confucius Institute was established to help to propagate Chinese culture.

Other Chinese assistance was given in defence, energy, education, agriculture, mining and other fields. One could scarcely fail to recollect the introduction of the famous Peking ducks or the building of the modern Conference Centre or the Marriott Hotel.

Within the last several months, Guyana-China relations had reached a climactic state and had grown as close as any states may be: just two months ago, Guyana and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding under the Belt and Road Initiative. President Granger remarked: “The Belt and Road Initiative is a strong indication of China’s transformative vision of the world. Guyana signed the Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate within the framework of the Initiative.” Foreign Minister Greenidge emphasised this by declaring that the initiative “will certainly add impetus to our efforts to promote deeper cooperation and collaboration in critical areas.” The Belt and Road Initiative is known worldwide and has already had many infrastructural achievements in many countries to its credit.

Probably the most important thing which has occurred in this general warming of relations is the visit of Mr Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Persons of the status of Mr Wang Yi rarely have the time to visit small countries; President Granger rightly described the visit as “historic” and added that “it demonstrates the close friendship which exists between our two states.” Foreign Minister Wang Yi, for his part, remarked that Guyana and China have enjoyed mutual respect over the years and that Guyana has been China’s trustworthy, long-standing partner and friend.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Greenidge signed far-reaching and important agreements. These agreements are “Framework Agreement Provision of a concessional loan between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China”; and “Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China.”

Mr Greenidge pointed out that while the agreements outline broad areas of collaboration such as policy coordination, enhancing connectivity, promoting trade and increased people-to-people exchanges among others, the two countries must develop specific proposals and evaluation at the technical level. Opportunity was taken by China to hand over its contribution to hosting of the Seventeenth Session of Committee of the UN Convention on Combating Desertification, which will take place in Guyana in January, 2019.

Among the important agreements is that pertaining to the National Broadband Project, which will help in upgrading the network to enable an equitable delivery of service in education, health, security, business and other sectors. It is expected that once these ICT projects get underway, Chinese investors would be attracted to have an involvement in the very profitable telecommunication industry and bring much-needed competition to it.