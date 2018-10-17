Digicel Cancer Awareness Cycling Race to feature exciting match sprints

WHEN telecommunications giant Digicel partners with Team Evolution to host the Annual Cancer Awareness Race on Sunday, October 21, there will be a number of changes including a more spectator-friendly route and exciting match sprints.

The race will begin at the traditional starting point in front of the GDF compound on Vlissengen Road. However, this year the organisers have changed the course in order to facilitate better spectator viewing.

The cyclists will proceed north along the western carriageway of Vlissengen Road, turn right at the Kitty roundabout, head south on the eastern carriageway of Vlissengen Road, turn at the Thomas Lands intersection and back to the start point.

For the most part this will provide a better view of the participants throughout the race. In another twist there will be an introduction of match sprints where riders will be paired against one another with the winner moving into the next round.

The races will begin at 08:30hrs with registration at 07:30hrs. The entrance fee is $2 000 per person for road races with mountain bikes and novices paying $1 000. Those wishing to enter the match sprint competition will be required to pay a further $1 000 as will those entering a second race.

As is traditional all of the proceeds from the entrance fees will go to the Guyana Cancer Institute. The organisers have said that they are looking forward to the support of all cycling enthusiasts and the public at large.

The top finishers in the Match Sprints will receive as follows:

1st Place – $35 000

2nd Place – $25 000

3rd place – $15 000

The race schedule will be as follows:

Mountain Bikes/Novices Race – 10 Laps (Prizes 1-3)

Kiddies Race – Short Loop (Prizes 1-3)

Match Sprints – Preliminary Round – 1 Lap (Prizes 1-3)

Veterans U-45 & O-45 – 20 Laps (Prizes 1-3)

Match Sprints – Final Round – 1 Lap (Prizes 1-3)

Seniors & Juniors – 40 Laps (Seniors 1-6, Juniors 1-3)