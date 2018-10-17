Ansa McAl, NSC support ‘Bragging Rights’ street football

… 16-team tournament kicks off tomorrow

SIXTEEN of the country’s top ‘street’ football teams will collide this weekend in an unfamiliar territory – the Marriott Beach front – when ‘Freedom Boss’ Marlon Jacobs hosts his ‘Bragging Rights’ tournament.

With $300 000 up for grabs for the winner, Jacobs will have Ansa McAl Limited under their STAG Beer and ICool water brands, as well as the National Sports Commission (NSC) in his corner for the tournament that kicks off tomorrow evening at 18:00hrs.

“The idea was simply to host a tournament that’s unique in many ways, but yet be familiar with street football fans,” Jacobs told reporters at the launching of the tournament yesterday at the NSC’s Homestretch Avenue headquarters.

Bragging Rights will mark the first time any organised sporting activity will be held at the Marriott Beach, as Jacobs also pointed out that the event will fuse sports and entertainment, since there will be an after-party nightly.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones said he welcomes the idea and the NSC was pleased to be on board – something he said is creative and fosters social cohesion.

Errol Nelson, head of Ansa McAl business unit, believes the initiative provides the perfect platform for his company with regard to business, and as such, he’s looking forward to seeing the action unfold, more so in a party atmosphere.

Sparta Boss will join familiar foes Leopold Street, along with Back Circle, Gold is Money, North East La Penitence, Avocado Ballers, Tiger Bay, Future Stars and Kingston as the teams representing Georgetown.

Diamond, Beterverwagting and Uprising are the East Coast of Demerara teams involved, while Agricola Warriors will represent the East Bank of Demerara. Swag Entertainment and Dave & Celina will represent Linden.

The teams will be divided into four groups of four. Each team will play two group games on opening night, followed by the conclusion of the group games on Saturday, as well as the quarter-finals.

On Sunday evening, the top four teams will play the semi-finals, and the top two teams will advance to the final.

Second-place finishers will pocket $100 000, third-place $60 000 and fourth-place will go home with $40 000.