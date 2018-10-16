Twenty-four teams confirmed for PM T20 Softball Cup

– Drawing of fixtures set for today

TWENTY-four teams have been confirmed to participate in the second edition of the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup. The tournament is billed for October 19-21 at various grounds in the capital city.

According to information from the organisers–the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc,–five international teams from the USA and Canada are among the confirmed teams.

Those are: Royal Canadian Master Cricket Club, Ontario Masters Softball International, Challengers from Canada, Florida Guyana Hope and Marine Masters from the USA.

Meanwhile, softball cricket over the years has proved a hit in terms of introducing more people to cricket, and to this end, the organisers have indicated that there is a substantial increase of cash prizes for both categories.

The winning team from Open and Masters categories will pocket $100,000 more than last year’s winners.

This year, $700,000 will be up for grabs in the Open category, while the Masters will vie for the winners’ purse of $600,000. Both categories will have a runners-up prize of $100,000 as well as trophies.

The tournament is being played in collaboration with the National Sports Commission, the Ministry of the Presidency-Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Caribbean Hot Shot Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat are the respective defending champions.

Further, the drawing of the fixtures will be held today from 16:30hrs at GNIC Sports Club.