South American 10K 2nd Leg set for Nov 4 in Guyana

THE Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) through its governing bodies–the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) and the Confederation of South American Athletics Federation (Consudatle)– will be hosting the 2nd leg of the 16th Edition South American 10K Road Race Classic, “RUN FOR GUYANA GOLD”, on November 4.

This year, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will mark its 70th Anniversary (70 years of services to athletes and athletic clubs in Guyana–1948 to present), while the Consudatle will also be celebrating 100 years of services to all South American Athletics Federation (1918 to present).

The launch of the 2nd leg of the 16th Edition of the South American 10K Road Race Classic will be held on Thursday at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, commencing at 10:00hrs.

President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Aubrey Hutson, is expected to be present, along with Ms. Mayfield Taylor-Trim (General Secretary of the Athletics Association of Guyana); local organising committee members and the leading athletes for the Guyana 10K Road Race–Cleveland Forde (who was recently awarded a Medal of Service) and Winston Missigher (who won the Courts 10K this year)– as well as representatives from the National Sports Commission, Banks DIH Limited and John Fernandes Limited.