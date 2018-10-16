Old Fort, GCC Pitbulls capture U-21 Titles at GHB National Indoor Championships

THE GCC Bingo Spartans captured the female U–16 title at the conclusion of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Junior National Indoor Hockey Championships on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium, but lost the U-21 final to the Old Fort Goal Chasers, while in the male U-21 matchup, the Old Fort males lost to the GCC Pitbulls.

Spartans took the U-16 title by defeating Saints 2-0, courtesy of field goals from Sarah Klautky and Abosaide Cadogan, who scored within minutes of each other to carry their side to championship honours.

The U-21 final, however, was a different story as it went Old Fort’s way after they earned a 1-0 victory on the Bingo Spartans.

Spartans, who were dominant throughout the championships, went down to a lone strike from Old Fort’s Carolyn Deane, who seized upon a defensive error to slot home in the first half. The second half saw the Spartans trying to make a last stand, but could not penetrate the Old Fort defence.

The time-out though didn’t change their fortunes as Old Fort hung on for a one-nil win against the up-and-coming exciting bunch.

In the Male U-21 final, the end of regular time saw the match in a draw at 3-3 between Old Fort and GCC Pitbulls, which meant it had to be decided by penalties. The GCC Pitbulls held their nerves to win 2-1 to capture the title.

Meanwhile, the Joseph Stars copped the Boys U-16 title with a close 3-2 win over Saints after Warren Williams’ 11th minute second half goal separated the two teams and gifted his side the title. Earlier, the contest was tied at 2-2 at the half after conversions by Jonathan Williams and Warren Williams for Warriors and Quinn Tobin and Shakeem Faucett for Saints.

In the Girls U-16 semi-final, Spartans downed GCC Her-ricanes 4-0 after double strikes from Cadogan and Haley Carpenter, while Saints got past Joseph Stars 2-0 on penalty shoot-out after a scoreless regular time tassel.

Stars copped third place honours after they edged past Her-ricanes 1-0.

In the lower age groups, the Saints Scalpels and GCC Thunder captured the under 13 and 10 mixed division titles, respectively.

The Scalpels captured the under -13 title by defeating Saints Scorchers 3-2 in the final.

Converting for the champions were Collin McDonald who netted twice and Davrious Alleyne, while Scorchers’ Javid Hussain netted both goals for his side.

The under -10 title was played on a round-robin basis with Thunders coming out on top.