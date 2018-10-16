Innovations America joins Ignite sponsorship team

INNOVATIONS America is the latest company to join forces with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s Ignite race meet, billed for November 10 and 11.

The company, through Mellica Murse, handed over sponsorship to GMR&SC’s Surica Singh at a simple ceremony yesterday, adding that they are pleased for the support.

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed that all the necessary plans like track preparation and other things have begun for the meet.

That event will form the basis for the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).

They have confirmed competition from Barbados and Trinidad thus far, as well as the United States and Europe, with Jamaica set to confirm later this week.

Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Optical, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts and KGM Security Service.