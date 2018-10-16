Guyanese students bag top regional CXC awards

Guyanese students have again topped the region this year after exceptional performances at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) offered by the the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

So far, the Guyana Chronicle was able to confirm four awards conferred by the Council for this year.These four awards were all won by students of Queen’s College.

At the CSEC level, Daniel Basdeo-Thorne of Queen’s College was adjudged the Best Science student for the region.

When this publication informed the young man of his achievement, he said: “Unbelievable. I’m in pain because I just pinched myself like a thousand times.”

Though at the May/June sitting of CSEC Thorne scored 13 Grade One passes and 1 Grade Two pass, he said that this award was definitely unexpected.

The region’s overall best CSEC student and school of the year awards- awards that have traditionally have been scored by Guyana- were snatched by Antigua and Barbuda.

Keondre Herbert, from the St Joseph’s Academy in the Caribbean island sat and passed 20 Subjects with 20 Grade One passes, according to the Antigua Newsroom. He bested Guyana’s top performer, Christian Pile, who scored nineteen Grade One passes this year.

Last year, Michael Bhopaul of Queen’s College copped this overall prize-in addition to the Regional Best Science, Business and Technical/Vocational studies awards- after achieving 25 Grade One Passes.

Principal of the QC, Jackie Benn-Ralph highlighted that she is very proud of Pile’s performance this year nevertheless. “In order to remain cutting-edge,” Benn explained, “our students have to write the most subjects.”

She also shared that she was proud of the other awards the school brought home this year, as well.

This year Guyana has made its mark at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE). Guyana’s top CAPE student, Aadilah Alli, is also this year’s Regional Top student.

Alli bagged eight grades ones at the recent sitting of the examinations and by topping the region, she would have also caused Queen’s College to cop the CAPE school of the year award. Alli has had her eyes on the prize since 2016, when she wrote 22 subjects for CSEC in an attempt to score a scholarship that would help her further her studies.

Returning to Sixth Form at Queen’s College to pursue CAPE studies, she gave it one more try and was able to garner 14 Grade One passes and One Grade Two pass overall, over the two years of Sixth form.

She too related that she was shocked at the award, but as the nation’s and the region’s top performer, she has certainly made it.

Alli was complimented by her colleague, Rajiv Muneshwar, who was adjudged the best CAPE Mathematics performer in the Caribbean. Muneshwar served as Head Prefect for Queen’s College during the past academic year.