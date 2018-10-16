Guyana Jaguars  beat Canada by four wickets in Super50 clash

POSITIVE batting by Raymon Reifer (61 not out) and Anthony Bramble (44) allowed the Guyana Jaguars team to celebrate a four-wicket victory over the plucky Canadian side in their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 second-round match contested at the famous Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain last night.

With their fifth consecutive win, the Jaguars maintained their coveted position at the top of Group A when Reifer stroked a boundary to push their total to 208 for 6 wickets in 39.1 overs.

Having won the toss, the Canadians batted first and were restricted to 205 for 7 in 50 overs. Nitish Kumar (51), Ruvindu Gunasekera (34), David Jacobs, 34 not out, and Nikhil Dutta (29) were the main run-getters while Veerasammy Permaul (10-0-26-2), Clinton Pestano (10-1-38-1), Ramaal Lewis (6-0-30-1), Romario Shepherd (6-0-24-1) and Ricardo Adams (9-0-40-1) shared the wickets.

Guyana Jaguars raced to victory through a match-winning 79-run fifth wicket partnership between Reifer and Bramble who, together, restored confidence and rallied the Jaguars after they had lost their fourth wicket at 96 after 19.6 overs.

Skipper Leon Johnson and Sherfane Rutherford also contributed to the victory with 37 and 27 runs respectively. Nikhil Dutta took three wickets for 39 runs. (Brij Parasnath)