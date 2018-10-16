Big wins for Vergenoegen, Christianburg

MATCH day three of the GUYOIL/Tradewind Tankers U-18 Football league continued with big wins for Vergenoegen and Christianburg/Wismar Secondary Schools on Sunday.

In the first game of the day, Vergenoegen thrashed Marian Academy 6-1 with braces from Troy Skeete (13th and 56th) and Chris Smith (62nd and 63rd). Their efforts were also boosted by single strikes from Ronaldo Macey (47th) and Brentnol Babb (50th). For Marian Academy, only Mickel Plaeres (64th) found the back of the net.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary clobbered Dolphin 6-0 with single strikes from Randy Pickering (16th), Mickel Adams (28th), Andre Meyers (33rd), George Stephen (39th), Decklon Lee (47th) and Felix Innis (60th).

Lodge were 5-1 winners against Uitvlugt, thanks chiefly to Thriston Gordon (31st and 59th) and Dorwin George (56th and 58th), with Rasheed Evans 14th minute strike bringing the score to 5. Uitvlugt had Mickel Mckend 15th minute strike as a consolation goal for the losers.

Charlestown was on the losing end with a 3-1 drubbing from Annandale, with Carlos Agard’s 50th minute goal being cancelled out by Omari Glasgow’s 49th and 54th minutes strike with Omari Glasgow setting the foundation in the 16th.