Wanted man arrested

– cannabis, motorcycles, TV set seized in police operations

SEVERAL persons, including a man who was sentenced in absentia for robbery underarms, were arrested following several cordon and search exercises conducted by the police in ‘A’ and ‘C’ Divisions early Saturday morning.

According to police, under operation “Restore Order”, the exercise was undertaken between 03:30-08:30hrs in the East La Penitence Station District. The areas where the operation unfolded were Guyhoc Park and part of Sophia within ‘A’ Division and Beterverwagting and another section of Sophia on the East Coast Demerara in ‘C’ Division.

Police said during profiling, Desmond Junior Lewis, 36, of ‘D’ Field Sophia was found to have been sentenced in absentia for six years on two counts of armed robbery committed in ‘A’ Division.

During the operation, in ‘A’ Division, three motorcycles, two with registration plates number CG 8319 and CJ 570, 10 laptops, 42 cellular phones, a tablet, two play stations, a pioneer auto digital timer, an x box for Nintendo games, a quantity of computer and phone accessories and 72 grams of cannabis were found.

Seven persons were detained, including a female, for offences ranging from receiving stolen property to possession of narcotics.

Over in ‘C’ Division , the ranks seized three motorcycles bearing registration plates CH 8675, CG 3395 and CH 8917, a car bumper, two car doors, a vacuum, a power washer , a grass-cutting machine, three cellular phones and a television set. The police also seized a music set with three speakers and a quantity of small-sized ziplock bags.

The ranks detained 31 persons for a series of offences ranging from robbery under arms, possession of stolen articles, trafficking and possession of narcotics and setting fire to a building.