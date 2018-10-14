Global climate systems changing at faster rates than normal

THE University of Guyana, through its Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences (FE&ES), has commenced an exclusive discourse with the Pepperpot Magazine on climate change and related matters.

According to the UG-FE&ES, climate change is a natural process that has been happening throughout the history of the earth, with this change in the climate occurring over a long period of time. It is caused naturally by variations in the earth’s orbit around the sun and by human activities, such as the emission of large quantities of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the earth’s atmosphere. These events cause changes in the amount of solar energy received and absorbed by the earth.

The Greenhouse gases (GHG) trap heat in the atmosphere, creating a greenhouse effect. When the greenhouse effect is enhanced, the atmosphere becomes warmer and results in global warming and climate change. Examples of greenhouse gases are the carbon dioxide (CO2); methane (CH4); nitrous oxide (N2O); ozone (O3) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

The FE&ES disclosed that the effects of climate change faced today are linked to what (Elder, 2018) called, “accelerated or anthropogenic climate change.” This, it was explained, is happening because human activities such as manufacturing/ industrial activities and deforestation, cause the release of greater quantities of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

As a result, greenhouse gases are being emitted into the atmosphere at a faster rate than the earth can naturally cope with or accommodate. The excess greenhouse gases in the atmosphere trap more solar radiation, causing global temperatures to increase and resulting in global warming.

ANTHROPOGENIC CLIMATE CHANGE

The FE&ES pointed out that as a result of human activities around the world, there is evidence that global climate systems are changing at faster rates than they normally do.

Some of the evidence of rapid climate change is the fact that the earth’s average surface temperature increased by as much as 0.9oC since the late 19th century. And FE&ES revealed that this has been linked to the excess carbon dioxide emission from the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation to establish housing and farming areas.

In addition, the average sea surface temperature has increased significantly since the year 1969; with the heat trapped in the atmosphere by the excess greenhouse gases being absorbed by the ocean water.

FE&ES further explained that ice sheets have been melting rapidly on a global scale with studies showing that Greenland alone has permanently lost 231 billion tons of ice between 1993 and 2016. At the same time, Antarctica has lost 119 billion tons of ice in the same period. However, the rate of loss has been three times higher within the last 10 years.

IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON GUYANA

The Faculty of Earth Environmental Sciences at the University of Guyana has advised the Pepperpot Magazine that climate change is already impacting Guyana in some ways. Among the most visible are the destruction and overtopping of sea defence structures, saltwater intrusion, and changing local climate patterns.

The country’s coastal sea walls and other sea defence structures are being destroyed more often by higher and stronger waves, especially within the last 10 years. Overtopping of the sea defence infrastructure has caused some level of inconvenience and property damage over the years, the FE&ES stated.

The FE&ES went on to describe the sea-level rise as contributing to saline (salt/sea water) intrusion, while pointing out, “Within the last 10 years, farmers in Regions Four and Five have been affected by this event. Saline intrusion mostly affects the farmers in the dry season when there is less freshwater coming from the backlands for crops. The effects of saline intrusion have been especially evident in the rice industry, as reported in Regions Two, Four and Five.”

GUYANA’S AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

The FE&ES disclosed to the Pepperpot Magazine that extreme drought periods have also been affecting Guyana’s agricultural sector within the last 10 to 15 years, especially in Region Nine. “In 2010 alone, the agriculture sector lost more than GYD$3 billion as a result of drought conditions; and in 2015/2016, more than GYD$4 billion was lost…Drought in 2015 impacted many crops in Region Nine, such as cassava.”

Further, flooding has also been a frequent occurrence in Guyana and has caused billions of dollars in losses over the years. The threat of flooding will continue to increase as sea levels continue to rise, the FE&ES indicated.

The weather pattern has also been more unpredictable within the last 10 years and this is negatively affecting agricultural production. For example, some farmers find it difficult to plan properly to accommodate the changes in weather pattern.

Climate Change Myths and Misconceptions

According to the FE&ES, there are many myths and misconceptions about climate change, which it sought to clear up.

It disclosed that climate change and global warming are related events, but they are not the same as some may want to believe. While climate change is a long-term change in the Earth’s climate pattern over a long period of time; global warming, on the other hand, is the gradual increase in global atmospheric temperatures. But, climate change occurs as a result of global warming.

There is no conclusive evidence to show that climate change is causing or increasing the occurrence of earthquakes. Earthquakes are dependent on specific geological factors or tectonic plate movement, FE&ES stated.

Climate change is not a money-making hoax, but it is very real and is a natural process that the earth experiences and that there is a lot of scientific evidence that shows there is a strong positive relationship between emissions from human activities and increases in greenhouse gas concentrations that contribute to the rapid changes in climate.

The FE&ES concluded that climate change is an event that is likely to continue unless steps are taken to prevent greenhouse gas quantities from exceeding the levels which the earth can accommodate. Some of the impacts of climate change, such as sea level rise leading to saltwater intrusion and flooding, and changing rainfall and temperature patterns, will potentially result in a number of health issues in Guyana.

The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences (FE&ES) will continue this discussion in another article, which will be published soon. (mercilinburke2017@gmail.com)