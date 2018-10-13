‘We are planning to link UG to Giftland Mall’ – Patterson reveals

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure is currently in talks with the University of Guyana (UG) and the Giftland Mall to construct a walkway connecting the two facilities. This is according to the subject Minister, David Patterson.

Minister Patterson in a comment under a Facebook post he had made, said, “We are in discussions with UG and Giftland Mall to build a walkway connecting UG and the mall…”

The minister continued, saying that the walkway will be accessible, secure and will serve to allow students greater transportation and entertainment options.

This is in wake of construction projects that are currently ongoing at the University’s Turkeyen campus. Among them, are the recently constructed roadways providing access to the campus; the newly commissioned maintenance facility; and a northwestern lecture room, commonly known as the UGLR building.

Students and minibus drivers expressed their satisfaction with the newly rehabilitated entrance road, deeming it “fit and proper” for realising their transportation needs and comfort.

One student, Courtlee Rodrigues said, “What I particularly like is that it benefits all road users, they reinforced the speed bumps to derail persons from racing—I can ride smoothly and without fear.”

Other students said the connecting roadway will be a project they will support. They believe that, the location of the roadway will limit the threats their person as opposed to using the UG access road.

According to the University’s website, there are other plans in the pipeline inclusive of plans to construct mathematics and science buildings. It also speaks of the university’s plans to launch its new Department of Petroleum and Geological Engineering slated for commencement of works in January 2019.

The Guyana Chronicle made efforts to contact an official of UG for a comment, but efforts proved futile.