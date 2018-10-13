Ukrainian nationals allegedly attempts to contact magistrate’s relatives

CALLS have been made for the authorities to investigate allegations that two Ukrainians, who are on bail on an active court matter, have contacted relatives of a sitting magistrate who is overseeing the case.

The Ukrainian men, Maksym Furtak, a 33-year-old manager and Vitaly Paraschuck, a 38-year-old security officer, who are employed at the West Bank Demerara Gold Inc. were in August remanded to prison after appearing before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for assaulting and using threatening behaviour towards two Guyanese miners at Quartzstone in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

Reports are that the men contacted the relatives of Magistrate Crystel Lambert, who is presiding over their case.

The New York- based Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), which first broke the news on the assault of the locals by the men, dispatched a letter to Attorney General, Basil Williams on Friday as it called on the minister to investigate the allegations, which the body said, was an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

According to CGID, at a court hearing on September 12, 2018, Magistrate Lambert warned the defendants that she is an officer of the court and would not condone anyone contacting her family with regards to any case. The body said the magistrate also directed the attorneys for the defendants to instruct their clients to desist from contacting her family members regarding the case.

CGID President, Rickford Burke asserted that “if the allegation is true, the act constitutes a conspiracy or attempt to pervert the course of, and/or obstruct, justice.”

Burke said “such conduct imperils the security of judicial officers and undermines the integrity of the judicial system. It cannot be condoned. These are serious allegations that merit a criminal investigation.”

The CGID called for criminal investigations to be pursued regarding the alleged attempts by the men to contact the magistrate’s relatives.

In August, the men were first made to answer to charges of failure to wear their uniforms while on duty on August 3, 2018 at Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, while being employed in their respective designation by the West Bank Demerara Gold Inc.

Furtak was further charged for making use of threatening behaviour towards Randolph Deane, a Guyanese, on August 3, 2018 at Quartz Stone Backdam.

Paraschuck was charged for unlawfully assaulting Charles Clarke and using threatening behaviour on the day in question.

The men, with the aid of an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the respective charges while their Attorney, Keoma Griffith made an application for their release.