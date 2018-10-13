File on ‘tipsy’ senior cop back with DPP

THE file on Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, who was involved in a fatal accident on the Boerasirie Bridge, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on September 12, 2018, has been completed and returned to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chambers, police confirmed.

The police have also confirmed that a breathalyser test was done on Todd, and he was found to be above the legal limit.

The Deputy Superintendent was reportedly driving his Toyota Rav4 when he struck down 64-year-old pedal cyclist, Conrad Alleyne of Hague, WCD on the Boerasirie Bridge.

Reports are that the accident occurred at around 19:20hrs on the bridge, and that the vehicle PTT992 was proceeding east along the northern side of the bridge.

Todd had told the police that he had suddenly felt an impact, and upon investigating, saw an injured Alleyne lying on the bridge.

The man was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious state, treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on his way.