– President Granger urges Rose Hall residents to vote at LGEs

PRESIDENT David Granger has called on Rose Hall residents to “Don’t drop the ball” and turn out in their numbers at Local Government Elections (LGEs) polls on November 12.

The President, who was at the time addressing residents at a community meeting at the Rose Hall Town Primary School on Friday, reiterated his government and party’s commitment to ensuring local government elections are held to help promote democracy and development at the grassroots level.

“November 12 is a big opportunity for Rose Hall. I am asking you to come out in your numbers; as I said, this is not a political, partisan affair, this is a developmental affair and I ask knowing very well that Rose Hall did not come out in full support of APNU in 2015; but despite that, the APNU+AFC government did not shun Rose Hall, we continued to help Rose Hall because we are a government of the whole country.”

According to the President, the management of the smallest but one of the most powerful towns in the country is not only important to Region Six, but the entire country and urged that the residents do due diligence and put the best people to lead them.

“I am asking you to put the best people because they are good for Rose Hall; what’s good for Rose Hall is good for Guyana, so this is what we are about, not to put lazy people there, not to put people who come from a party, not to put a cousin or an aunty, but to put people who are concerned about the economics and the development of Rose Hall Town. This is the moment of opportunity for Rose Hall, don’t drop the ball. You have the opportunity to move this town forward,” he said.

Granger emphasised that the concept of LGEs empowers people to make decisions which are in the best interest of themselves and community by having a seat at the table and being part of the decision-making process.

“LGEs are the most efficient means of making decisions, so when someone comes with some cock plan ,you say no, why not say this or do that and through discussions and debate you will be able to arrive at a better plan. This is what you are entitled to, this is the freedom APNU is giving you, freedom to sit around the table and discuss how this town is going to be a powerful economic force.”

NO MORE IMCs

He added: “What has been happening for over 22 years is that many of our municipalities and our local areas have been kept on life support. They did not have enough funds and support to grow and yet it was barely enough to keep them alive… the result is the people were suffering and if you were to go into the municipality you can see what is taking place. What we saw in the last administration was resistance to local democracy, because they knew if you were in power to vote your own members into the municipalities and into the NDCs, they would lose control. That has changed… changed forever no more IMCs in Guyana,” he said to resounding applause.

The President also challenged the residents to question their leader whomsoever they choose and get to know them.

Highlighting some of the developments of the town despite not being fully supportive of the APNU+AFC government, the President reminded the gathering that his government is a government of all the people and must run acountry in which all citizens have equal access to public services.

“APNU has a clear policy, the policy is to provide what is best to Guyanese citizens and the way to do it is through municipal elections. I want to see Rose Hall as a prosperous and progressive business district. I want to see proper streetlights and I will continue to

work with the municipalities, neighbourhoods. We will not allow politicians to divide this movement. I have great dreams for Rose Hall, I see Rose Hall as a business centre as becoming a financial headquarters for East Berbice, Corentyne. I see Rose Hall education

system generating entrepreneurs. I see Rose Hall even becoming a model for energy generation.”

The President also handed over 25 bicycles to students from several schools in the Lower Corentyne area. He noted that the initiative is in keeping with a commitment to provide free transportation for children to go to school.

“We feel it is part of the civic duty of the government to provide that service and these bicycles are the third Bs, what it means with these boats, buses and bicycles, children could get to school without having to pay one dollar.”

They are currently 28 buses on the roads in Guyana and over 1200 bicycles have been given to children. The President simply asked the children to take care of the bicycles, while noting that it is for all Guyanese children regardless of race, religion or region.