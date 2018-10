BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Jamaica Scorpions defeated the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by seven wickets in their Group B match in the Regional Super50 at the Three W’s Oval here Friday.

Scores:

HURRICANES 214 for nine off 50 overs (Devon Thomas 71, Damion Jacobs 28, Rahkeem Cornwall 28; Derval Green 4-44).

SCORPIONS 215 for three off 33.4 overs (John Campbell 81, Jermaine Blackwood 65).