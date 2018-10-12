MoPI has responded to complaints by Leguan residents

Dear Editor

REFERENCE is made to an article that was published on Sunday, September 30, 2018, in The Guyana Times under the title, “Region 3 residents fume over mud-covered roadways… no discretion by farmers- road users”.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to respond to the complaints of the residents in Leguan pertaining to: 1) farmers polluting the roadways with mud from their farming equipment without considerations for pedestrians and commuters; and 2) the maintenance works which began in 2016.

The ministry is aware of the current situation whereby farmers are frequently polluting the roadways. In response to the situation, the ministry deployed a maintenance crew comprising five persons who were designated to maintain the roads continually. According to the engineer, Mr. Seenarine Nandram, who is assigned to District Three, the maintenance crew routinely fixed potholes and other failed sections along the existing road networks. He noted that during the spring tides alerts, the crew would work along with a team from the sea defence to facilitate emergency works on vulnerable sites.

At present, the combined work teams are cleaning the public road from Maryville to Blenheim at least twice per week to prevent dust and mud pollution in the communities with excessive traffic. So far, they have completed cleaning the roads leading to Maryville Primary School, the police station, government buildings and the secondary school at Enterprise Village. It is also imperative to note that the maintenance crew is engaged in the spraying, cleaning and clearing of roadside drains in order to provide rainfall run-off which will prevent flooding in the Leguan area.

Furthermore, the article misleadingly highlighted that it was the Neighbourhood Democratic Council workers who were clearing mud and stones from the roadway. The ministry wishes to notify the public that the two workers depicted in the picture are Mr. Abdool Shawazaman and Mr. Trevon Neblett, attached to the Special Projects Unit within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. These men were not assisted by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council nor the Regional Democratic Council.

In addition to the commendable works being done by the ministry’s maintenance crew, Mr. Lawrence Mentis, senior engineer and manager of the Special Projects Unit within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, advised that residents of Leguan should expect rehabilitation works to begin in November of this year. Mr. Mentis indicated that construction materials are currently being sourced and will be transported to the island for the commencement of work shortly.

Residents are encouraged to be patient as the ministry strives for the development of improved infrastructure throughout Guyana. The ministry is hereby pleading to farmers in the area not to drive combines or other tracked-vehicles directly on the road. Further, we wish to advise all farmers to consider the damage caused to the roadways which benefit all persons, including pedestrians and commuters within the island. More importantly, the ministry is asking the kind assistance of residents to ensure that their neighbours use the roadways for the benefit of all.

To report complaints and damage, kindly visit Mr. Seenarine Nandram at Leguan’s Sea Defence Head Office.

Best Regards,

Ms. Krest Cummings

Public Relations Officer