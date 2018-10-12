Digicel/Team Evolution Cancer Awareness Cycle race set for October 21

THE seventh Digicel-sponsored Team Evolution Breast Cancer Awareness five-race cycling event is set to pedal off on Sunday, October 21, when all of the country’s top cyclists are set to invade Georgetown.

Held in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness, the marquee will see the senior and junior riders start from Irving Street in the vicinity of Camp Ayanganna, head north to the Roundabout, turn right onto Vlissengen Road, right on to Thomas Lands then back onto Irving Street for 30 laps, covering an approximate distance of 40 miles.

At a launch yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) pavilion, Keith Fernandes of Evolution Cycle Club said that the event is usually one that is high on the agenda of the country’s cyclists and their enthusiasm is primarily based on the significance of the event.

The main event, the Novices/Mountain Bikes will be featured in race one, followed by a race for Children (being held for the first time at the event), a Match Sprint and the race for Veterans (Over- and Under-45 years).

Vidya Sanichara of Digicel said while there is no registration fee for the children, others would be required to pay $2 000 to compete. The proceeds from registration would be matched by Digicel and donated to the Cancer Society.

Sanichara added that part of the proceeds from the company’s smartphone sales in October would also be given to the Cancer Society to aid its fight against the disease.

This year Banks DIH Limited is on board as a partner, through its Rainforest Waters Brand. The stakeholders are urging members of the public to come out and witness the country’s riders as they compete for a good cause.

Registration will start at 07:00hrs on race day and the first event will pedal off at 08:30hrs.