Buzzing this Weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again, people! There are quite a few big events going off this weekend with a particular DJ celebrating his birthday. The Circus continues tonight and throughout the weekend, UGSS P.O.E.T.S event also returns this weekend.

And Miss India Guyana is having its sashing ceremony of the 10 finalists and the reveal of the Mrs Indian Guyana this Sunday. So don’t stay cooped up at home.

Today

The World Famous Suarez Brothers Circus continues at the D’Urban Park. Ticket prices are $1,500 per child and $2,300 per adult for the bleachers; $2,000 per child and $3,500 per adult for the middle section; and $2,500 per child and $4,700 per adult for the VIP zone.

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Latin Night”. Get two Desperados Tequila Beers for $1,000.

Tomorrow

This Saturday Club 704 will be lit with the biggest birth night celebration of the year with “Set the Trend: The Third Edition” the official birthday party for Guyana’s #1 DJ Gully Ras. It’s a night of elegant fun and celebration. Music by Set the Trend DJs

Pulse Entertainment is headed to the strip at Giftland Mall for Latin Night. A night of mesmerising music, Latin-themed cocktails and the gorgeous Latino girls. Don’t know the moves? Then let the dance instructors guide you for the ultimate Latin dance experience. Live performances by exotic Latin dancers and more. Music by DJ Ryan and DJ Anisha. Tickets: $1500 (Pay more at the door)

The sexiest party to ever touch Guyana is back, it’s “Red Light District: French Maids Edition” happening at the District Ultra Lounge. Featuring two international DJs, DJ Kidd Frost and DJ PStar Perry from Trinidad. Come experience a night to remember.

New Money Entertainment brings to you again another major event called “Fine Whine” at the YWCA on Brickdam. Music by DJ Darry & Selector Alex, as well as DJ Protocol & Selector Stan. Free Jell-O shots for the first 100 Ladies upon Entry. Come out in your numbers and support de thing. Admission: $1,000

University of Guyana Student Society in collaboration with Music, Art Culture Foundation and The Pergola Smokehouse and Lounge presents “Talent off Campus, P.O.E.T.S: Push Off Early Tomorrow’s Sunday” at the Courtyard Mall. You will surely leave inspired by the Vibes, Art, & Food. What else could you ask for to end your week? Admission: $1,000

Sunday

Sundays were meant for the 70s & 80s! The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant & Lounge presents “Dinner and 70s and 80s music”

704 Sports Bar presents “Pizza and Beer” buy one pitcher of draft beer and one 10” pizza and another pitcher of beer free and a serving of chicken tenders at half price.

Miss India Worldwide Guyana 2018 presents the Miss India Guyana Sashing Ceremony and Mrs India Guyana Reveal at the M&M Banquet Hall, EBD. Emcee by Joel Ghansham and a special appearance by the beautiful and charming Mrs India Guyana 2016 – Samantha Singh as she crowns her successor. Admission: $1,500