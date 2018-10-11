Mother of two killed in early morning accident

A MOTHER of two died after she was struck by a motorcycle on the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 07:30hrs. Dead is Guytree Deslyn Armogan, 49, of Lot 180 Second Street, Nigg New Housing Scheme.

According to the woman’s husband Gopaul Singh, he had just disembarked a GuySuco truck at the Nigg Post Office Street when he noticed a familiar bicycle on the road. He related that he saw several persons on the road but no one told him anything.

It was when he arrived home he was told “Deslyn” had not returned home. At that moment, he related, he took his bicycle and rode to the scene where his worse fears were confirmed. “When I reach out on the road, a lady ask me if is our bicycle. I said yes; then she tell me the person didn’t make it, let me check it at Port Mourant Hospital. At Port Mourant, I identified my wife’s dead body,” he said in tears.

According to the police, the motorcycle– owned and driven by 20-year-old Ramnarace of Chesney –collided with Armogan who was on her bicycle. Investigations revealed that the motorcyclist was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when Armogan, who was proceeding west along the northern side of the said road, turned into his path, resulting in a collision.

They were both rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Armogan was pronounced dead on arrival, while Ramnarace, who sustained head injuries, was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. The dead woman’s husband related that before he left for work, he and his wife had a conversation about their youngest son and how well he is doing in school. He recalled during the said conversation, he cautioned her about using the roadways and to be careful.

Armogan was described as a humble person who was admired in the community. At the time of her demise, she was on her way to purchase pastry to take on a trip to the airport later in the day. She leaves to mourn two sons and her husband and other family members. In 2001, Armogan lost her six-year-old daughter to an accident of a similar nature. The girl was struck down in front of the Albion Police Station and was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where succumbed days after.