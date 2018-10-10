Woman dies in Corentyne accident

A 49-year-old woman of Nigg New Housing Scheme on the Corentyne died on Wednesday morning following an accident.

Dead is Guitrie Deslyn Armogan , 49, of 180 Second Street, Nigg New Housing Scheme. The accident occurred on the Nigg Public Road.

Reports are that around 0730 hrs on Wednesday, a motor cycle bearing registration CH 2690 owned and driven by 20-year old Arvin Ramnarace of Chesney, Berbice collided with Armogan who was on her bicycle .

Investigations revealed that the motor cyclist was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when Armogan, who was proceeding west along the northern side of the said road,turned into his path resulting in a collision.

The two cyclists were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Armogan was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ramnarace was transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital. He sustained head injuries and his condition was listed as stable.