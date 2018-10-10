UG to confer honorary doctorates on four outstanding Guyanese

For the first time in its history, the University of Guyana is set to confer honorary doctorates on four Guyanese.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana , Professor Ivelaw Griffith noted on his social media Facebook account on Tuesday night that the four persons approved by Academic Board of the university are indigenous activist Laura George, musical icon Eddy Grant, business magnate Yesu Persaud, and Guyanese-born United States based philanthropist, Jay Sobhraj.

“Yesterday occurred another milestone in the journey along Renaissance Road, when the Academic Board approved my petition to confer Honorary Doctorates on four outstanding Guyanese—the first time UG will be bestowing this honor,” Professor Griffith said.

The university will provide additional information on the milestone.