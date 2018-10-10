Self-esteem and your body image

WHEN you look into the mirror, do you like what you see? Do you hold perceptions of your own body? Do you know what the term ‘body image’ means?

Well, body image is a person’s perception of the aesthetics or sexual attractiveness of their own body. Body image can be either negative or positive.

Negative body image can consist of the terrible things we say to ourselves about how we look, the way in which we try to change our appearance and undermine our values and worth as a person based on our physicality. Positive body image, on the other hand, is when a person is happy with the way she/he looks. Sadly enough, there are more negative than positive body images in society. Body image develops within us from an early age.

A negative body image is caused gradually and over time, when persons would constantly hear the people around them speak negatively about their physical appearance. I have struggled with accepting the way I look for much of my early teenage years. I think the problem with most teenagers is that they try to rush or even hide from puberty. During puberty, our bodies undergo many changes, so I think it is best to leave it up to Mother Nature to build up your beautiful body.

I remember crying so much in front of any mirror into which I looked. What made my experience even worse, were the unnecessary and distasteful comments that students from my high school made about my appearance. Over time, I can tell you that there’s a key that solves it all; do you know what it is? A word that is easily said but not always done it’s called acceptance. Even if you want to change the way you look by exercising or by eating healthy, it is important that you still accept you for you.

Every time I feel a seep of negativity towards my body I would say; “I accept the fact that this is who I am, this is who I was meant to be.

“My body is beautiful and all of my flaws are even more beautiful.” Try it, I promise you that it helps!

Persons have always persistently commented on the negative effects that social media or the media at large have towards a positive body image. I think that is absurd! Why you may ask? Well for starters, I can link my argument back to last week’s column on the influence people have on us. It is up to us if we want other people’s influences to affect us. If you have a positive body image, if you accept the person you see every time you look in the mirror, then I think the next time you see an Instagram model on the Explore page, there wouldn’t be a piece of doubt in your mind. Also, is there a friend, partner or even family member that speaks negatively about your body? *snip, snip* and cut them off. It is important that we surround ourselves with people who accept us for who we are, and if there are any criticisms to be made about our bodies from them, it should be constructive.

Salma Alli, shared her thoughts on body image: ‘Body image plays a huge part in our self-esteem. The way we view ourselves is very important. Many young people are constantly making fun of others for not having that “perfect” body, this can make an individual feel less of themselves and have a willingness to please others. We must realise that if we love ourselves and we’re comfortable with our bodies, only then we have reached the untouchable stage of inner peace with the judgment you may receive.’

To me, our bodies are just shells for something that’s greater. It holds the soul (personality) of who we truly are. Apart from aesthetics, our bodies do so much more! It helps to move around, it holds all the systems (digestive, nervous, etc.) that allows us to live, it fights against diseases and for women, it is a real-life incubator that breeds and births new human life into this world. Our bodies are so much more than just a sexual presentation. I agree with the scriptures when it said that our bodies are temples of God. So the next time you think about beautiful things, don’t forget to count yourself in!