Probe into leaked financial records of GNNL complete

…board dismayed over false report by Kaieteur News

THE Board of Directors of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) has rubbished a report in the Tuesday edition of the Kaieteur News, which claimed, among other things, that probes into the leaked financial records of the company and alleged mismanagement by the general manager have not commenced.

Director of the board and Chairman of the Editorial Sub-committee, Mervyn Williams, said that he was very disappointed that KN did not see it fit to make contact with the Chairperson, Mrs. Geeta Chandan-Edmond at the minimum to verify the report it published. “No one from that newspaper made any effort to contact anyone from the board or the chairperson,” Williams told the Guyana Chronicle.

He clarified that following recent developments at the company, the board commissioned two investigations: one to deal with the alleged mismanagement by the General Manager, Mr. Sherod Duncan and the other regarding the unofficial release of financial records of the company to sections of the media. Williams said the second probe has been completed and the report was handed over to the chairperson, who has since distributed copies to the directors. He said the other investigation pertaining to the alleged overspending and mismanagement is ongoing. “In fact, the board has requested certain information from management and that information is being assessed…so it is not true to say no probe has started, work is ongoing and things are happening,” Williams asserted.

Williams said it is the hope of the board that the published report by the Kaieteur News does not have as its objective, the undermining or causing of harm to the company. “The ‘reliable sources’ relied on by the Kaieteur News are clearly unreliable,” Williams said. The Kaieteur News report also quoted Mr. Duncan as saying that he was not paid his salary and Williams also clarified that this was not the case as Mr. Duncan’s salary was paid to him.