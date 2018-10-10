Pomeroon man charged with illegal possession of arms ,ammo

A Pomeroon River boat captain, who was found with a gun and a quantity of ammunition in his boat last Thursday has been charged for unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

Rollin Fernandes, age 28 of Jacklow Pomeroon River, made an appearance before Essequibo Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that on October 5, 2018 during a joint operation conducted in the Pomeroon River between the Guyana Police Force, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, Fernandes’ boat was stopped and during a search, a shot gun along with a quantity of ammunition was found.

He denied the accusations and was granted bail. For the possession of the weapon, he was granted $250,000 bail and for the possession of ammunition he was granted $200,000 bail.

Fernandes was represented by Attorney-at-law Latchmin Dindyal. The bowman who was travelling on the boat at the time, was not charged in the matter. (Indrawattie Natram)