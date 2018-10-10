Mercy Hospital lab recertified by GNBS

TWO months after undergoing a rigid standards test including a spontaneous audit of the institution’s medical laboratory, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards has recertified the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) laboratory.

Head of the Conformity Assessment Department of the GNBS , Rodlyn Semple, presented the certificate to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Enoch Gaskin in the presence of beaming staffers of the laboratory and Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Mrs. Deborrah Ramsay.

In a release Mr. Gaskin promised to ensure that the institution continues to maintain its standards and even strive to aim higher in terms of its commitment and work at surpassing expectations.

According to the release, the GNBS certification is valid for two years and assures that the hospital is operating a clinical laboratory that conforms to the standards of the GNBS (Guyana Standard GYS 170) for testing in the areas of biochemistry, haematology, serology, parasitology, urology, immunology and microbiology. SJMH was awarded the Platinum Service Award for Quality by the GNBS during the National Quality Awards 2017.

‘Mercy Hospital’ is the only medical institution in Guyana currently approved by the United States Embassy to conduct medical testing for visa-processing and the hospital has been living up to the trust of the U.S. Immigration Service thus far. SJMH celebrated its 73rd Anniversary last month and, as part of the observance, offered free testing in a number of areas to members of the public during its one-day Health and Wellness Experience held in the hospital’s compound.