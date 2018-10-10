Curl Fete attracts thousands

THOUSANDS of persons gathered at the Promenade Gardens on Sunday to participate in this year’s Curl Fete, which provided a space for fashionistas and hair enthusiasts to express themselves while allowing small businesses in the field to benefit.

The famous natural hair event was crafted under the theme of “Royalty” this year. Its main focus was providing a unique space for personal, creative expression and with the thousands of persons who came out rocking their styles; the event definitely achieved its objectives.

Though fashion was the focus, the event was able to give some support to small businesses.

For Colita Ishmile-Mohamed, of CIM Exotic designs, Curl Fete provides the right avenue for her to market her crotchet clothing products. “The first one [Curl Fete] was when I actually launched my business,” Mohamed said, and added that over the years it has really helped her business to grow.

Similarly, for Michelle Howard and her husband Keon of Wine Day GY, Curl Fete was the launching pad for a flourishing business. In fact, according to Michelle, “This year we’ve come full circle because we actually launched Wine Days GY at Curl Fete last year, and we moved from there.”

The couple have sought to popularise wine as a beverage in Guyana during the one year that their business has been in operation.

Aside from all the food businesses and beauty products, there was Shimuel Jones who brought out his art to market. He too shared that the event was a great platform for him to market his products, because of the sheer number of persons present.

During the day, if persons were not busy at the numerous booths for the small businesses, there were interesting sessions in between, such as a guide to ‘face baking’ [makeup] by MakeUp artist Renee Chester or, an introduction to wigs from experts at Envy Me boutique.

One of the highlights, however, was the BIG CHOP event where one young woman, Gavrielle Cave cut off her hair in front of the thousands of persons in attendance at the Promenade Gardens. This was part of the ‘natural hair journey’ which was part of the event.

This year too, there was the introduction of a men’s panel which saw the likes of popular male personalities in Guyana, Chronicle Sports Journalist, Rawle Toney; broadcaster Gordon Moseley and Directors of Hits & Jams Entertainment, Kerwin Bollers. The guys had aimed to provide a vibe that would make the males present feel included, but it just so happened that their words were just charming to the ladies’ ears instead.

And just before the show ended with the grand natural hair show, local soca artiste, Vanilla, got the crowd raving with her Zumba dance routines. By the time the darkness had surrounded the gardens and the lights of the stage illuminated the area, persons were already pumped and ready for the clothing, hair and makeup displays.