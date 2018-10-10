Court of Appeal to rule on GECOM chair appointment today

At 09:30hrs today, the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Judicature is expected to rule on whether the appointment of Justice (ret’d) James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission by President David Granger was constitutional.

The decision will be handed down by Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud. The Appellate Court was asked to rule on the matter by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha, after the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire last June upheld President Granger’s appointment of Justice (ret’d) Patterson as Chairman of GECOM.

During a two-day hearing last week, Barbadian Queen’s Counsel Hal Gollop and Ralph Thorne, on behalf of the state, argued that President Granger’s decision was in keeping with Article 161 (2) of the Constitution. Article 161 (2) of the constitution states that “…the Chairman of the Elections Commission shall be a person who holds, or who has held office as a Judge of a Court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a Court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such Judge, or any other fit and proper person, to be appointed by the President from a list of six persons, not unacceptable to the President, submitted by the Leader of the Opposition after meaningful consultation with the non-governmental political parties represented in the National Assembly. Provided that if the Leader of the Opposition fails to submit a list as provided for, the President shall appoint a person who holds or has held office as a Judge of a Court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a Court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such Court, or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge.”

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is representing the interest of Mustapha, told the court the existing formula which involves the opposition leader is aimed at arriving at a consensual candidate as Chairman of the GECOM.

He argued that the opposition leader under the constitution is required to submit a list of six nominees that are not unacceptable to the President.

Nandlall emphasised that the article within the constitution was designed to bring a compromise, so that the candidate produced by the formula would be a person who enjoys both the confidence of the President and the leader of the opposition. “That is the magic of the formula,” he posited.

Nandlall contended that the proviso came at a subsequent stage of the formula. “Obviously, someone recognised that a constitutional vacuum can be created if you have a…opposition leader who refuses to submit a list…It is to meet that very rare and exceptional eventuality that the proviso was inserted,” Nandlall contended.

The proviso to which he refers, states, “Provided that if the leader of the opposition fails to submit a list as provided for, the President shall appoint a person who holds or has held office as a Judge of a Court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth, or a Court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such Court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge.”

However, Queen’s Counsel Gollop, in defence of the State, told the Appellate Court that at the foundation of the case is the interpretation of the constitutional provision – Article 161 (2). According to him, Nandlall in his arguments refused to consider the phase “not unacceptable.”

He said the proviso allows the President to appointment the Chairman of GECOM after failing to acquire an acceptable list from the leader of the opposition forms a critical part of the process. “If for whatever reason, the President cannot find somebody on that list that is not unacceptable to him, he has the right given to him by the constitution to invoke the proviso,” Gollop argued, as he shot down the position put that the proviso can be activated, only if a list was not provided. Thorne had put forward a similar line of argument.