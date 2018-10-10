Corentyne man, son hospitalised following bandit attack

A 21-year-old man is nursing a gunshot wound to his face while his father is also hospitalized with severe injuries after armed bandits stormed their home and assaulted them in the process.

At approximately 1800 hrs on Tuesday, three men armed with two guns and cutlasses stormed the business place of D Kumar and Son Grocery located at Cromarty Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

From his hospital bed Deoraj Kumar related the traumatic ordeal of how he was beaten as the men demanded and cash and jewelry.

“I was in the shop when they come and dragged me into the Kitchen asking for the money and gold, I tell them ok I gon give you all me have,” Kumar said.

He explained that despite handing over close to $300,000 in cash,the men were not satisfied as they continuously beat, broadside,kick and stomp him until he passed-out. He also sustained a chop wound to his right leg.

Meanwhile,the proprietor’s son Balram Kumar was having dinner when one of the bandits grabbed his plate of food and toss it away as he demanded more cash.In the process the young man was severely beaten and stomped on his. The men then shot him to his face.

“They beat my son bad, the boots print is still visible is on his back,” his mother Asha Kumar related.

During the ordeal she hid in the backyard.The men fired several shots as they made their escape.

The police are investigating the incident.( Nafeeza Yahya)