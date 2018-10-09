Corentyne man confesses to killing villager

A 19-YEAR-OLD labourer of Number 69 Village, East Berbice Corentyne, has allegedly confessed to police that he murdered his friend for making unsavory remarks about his wife.

The victim has been identified as Mahendra Sooknandan, 24, a mason of Lot 36, Number 69 Village, Corentyne. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 21:30 hrs two streets away from the victim’s home.

However, his body was only discovered at around 06:30hr on Monday lying face down at the head of a street with multiple stab wounds. At the scene there was evidence of a struggle as the vegetation was disturbed. Meanwhile, at the home of Sooknandan, family members gathered to comfort the parents who were visibly distraught. The dead man’s father, Chandrika Sooknandan, said his son left home at around 18:00hrs to visit an uncle. There he spent two hours and left. The family was, though, under the impression that he would have spent the night by the uncle. The now dead man was reported to have been seen later in the company of three persons at a popular hangout spot, where it is alleged that an argument ensued. The Guyana Chronicle was told that the trio, along with the victim, left. It was the last time that he was seen alive.

The family described Mahendra as a hardworking individual who would assist everyone around in time of need. The police initially arrested three persons who then pointed out the main suspect. As part of the investigation, the suspect was taken to scene where he detailed to detectives what transpired. Investigation into the matter continues.