Unidentified body found on Soesdyke-Linden Highway

A PARTIALLY nude and battered body of a man was found motionless at Loo Creek on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway with multiple injuries on his body on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the body bore injuries to the head, left arm and leg. Next to the body were pieces of plastic fragments suspected to be that of a vehicle light.

The closest community from where the body was discovered is three miles away. The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and was later transferred to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary, awaiting identification and autopsy.