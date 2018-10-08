Time for Integrity Commission to turn its attention to policy-makers

Dear Editor,

WITH information recently coming to the fore, some as a result of the long overdue and recently launched Commission of Inquiry into the operations of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown, I believe that the need has become even more critical for the recently reconstituted Integrity Commission to turn its attention to the policy-makers and administrative officials of the Georgetown municipality, if it is to improve public confidence in the integrity of persons holding senior positions at City Hall.

A section of the media has recently reported the purchase of a $30-million-dollar home on the East Coast of Demerara by a senior officer of the Georgetown municipality, but failed to mention that the same officer has also allegedly purchased other properties in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, among others. How could an officer, who lived in a very modest and unfinished home three years ago and for which his salary could easily be checked, move from having difficulties with his bankers for outstanding debts, to owning several properties overnight and to having other assets and investments both locally and overseas without coming under the microscope of the Guyana Revenue Authority for unexplained wealth? Why has no net worth analysis been done of this individual and other municipal officers? Why is this individual and his colleagues not being made to demonstrate that these multiple homes, vehicles and other luxury assets were acquired through legal sources of income? Additionally, the children of these nouveau riche are being sent to the most expensive private schools, whilst the other staffers who are being paid late every month are barely eking out a living; they are unbelievably cruel and indifferent toward their underlings.

And the revelation of the massive wealth acquired by this officer is just merely scratching the surface at City Hall. So many other senior officers and policy-makers have acquired properties and other assets from the proceeds of corruption. How much longer must the citizenry put up with the council’s corrupt elite and their brash display of wealth? The Integrity Commission and the GRA have a responsibility to ensure that any stolen wealth, bribes, kickbacks and other inducements acquired by corrupt municipal officials are frozen, and ultimately returned to the citizenry from whom it was stolen.

Regards

Roseanne Rodgers