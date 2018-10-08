Social media policy needed for public officials

Dear Editor,

I REFER to the Stabroek News article, “Cops Probing Complaint against Gov’t Cultural Advisor…” published on October 5, 2018. It was with great shock that I recently learnt that the said adviser has a personal interest in the case brought before the High Court against The Bishops’ High School teacher. Now that the police have turned up at his place of work in response to a complaint lodged by the teacher and his fiancée for allegedly breaching a section of the new Cyber Crime Act, my initial suspicions have been confirmed.

It seems to me Johnson is determined on achieving his end, regardless of the consequences, even if it means causing this government great embarrassment. That he would suggest the teacher is taking advantage of the law purely because it’s new, is ludicrous. It matters not whether the law is two minutes or five years old, if a breach has occurred, the wronged party has the right to legal redress as is provided by the law. What Johnson seems to be saying is that the law is only valid when it serves his purpose.

Further, that he would contend that Jackson and his fiancée’s complaints are a reflection of the relative strength of Jackson’s High Court matter, is equally puerile. Clearly, the two cases are distinct and separate and should be judged on their own merit. If this is the kind of faulty thinking that Johnson provides to his employers in his role as adviser, then the taxpayers of this country are being taken for a ride. Following Johnson’s logic, one can take the other side and argue that the alleged public slander of the named individuals is indicative of the relative strength of the case in which Johnson has a vested interest. How else can he explain the urge to offer public pronouncements on the matter which is before the court, and in which he is a witness?

Mr. Editor, because of loose cannons like Ruel Johnson, there needs to be some kind of social media policy for public officials. Can you imagine how awkward it must have been for the permanent secretary to attempt an explanation to the police for Johnson’s refusal to go down to the station? This government must do better.

Yours respectfully,

Kevin Samaroo