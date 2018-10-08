Miss India delegates visit Mrs Nagamootoo

THE 10 delegates of the Miss India-Guyana 2018 Pageant and the new franchise holders on Friday paid a courtesy call on Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at their official residence.

The delegates shared their individual platforms with Nagamootoo and highlighted areas in which they wish to place emphasis during the lead-up to the pageant. Nagamootoo, being a former Miss India-Guyana in 1966, gave pointers to the delegates for the upcoming pageant.

She advised them to fully understand their roots and the origin of their forefathers in maintaining the Indian tradition. She pledged her support to the delegates and the franchise holders for the upcoming pageant, which is slated for October 27. (DPI)