Man found dead outside Lethem nightclub

THE police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man whose lifeless body was found a short distance away from a nightclub at Tabatinga, Lethem, on Sunday morning.

Dead is Morgon Gonsalves, a Guyanese, who lives in Bom Fim, Brazil.

The man was last seen at Marlon’s Nightclub at Tabatinga; his body was discovered by a sibling close to the nightclub on Sunday morning. The man had a wound to his head and he was reportedly killed between midnight and 06:00hrs on Sunday.

Gonsalves had worked as a labourer at a general store in Lethem and would usually spend time at Tabatinga with relatives. Residents were shocked after receiving news of his death.

A police investigation is in progress.