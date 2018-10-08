Hurricanes scrape  a nine-run victory in low-scoring affair against Marooners

THE Leeward Islands Hurricanes scraped a nine-run victory in their Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 Festival game against the Combined Colleges and Campuses Marooners at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.

Sent into bat the Hurricanes looked dead in the water after scoring a paltry 130 all out in 39.3 overs of batting, however, the reply from the Marooners was even more terrible, the side, led by Windies T20 captain, Carlos Brathwaite only managing 121 in 37.1 overs.

Devon Thomas scored all the runs for the Hurricanes, making 44, with Rahkeem Cornwall’s 18, accounting for the next highest tally.

The innings struggled in the wake of an all-round bowling performance from Akeem Jordan, 2-17, Jon-Russ Jagessar, 2-4 from 3.3 overs, Khesan Ottley, 3-37, and Linton Buchanan, 2-24. Only Ottley bowled the 10 allowable overs. Brathwaite took 1-9 from five overs.

The Marooners, in reply, were left short by the bowling of Damion Jacobs, 4-31, and Cornwall, 3-39.

The two were well supported by Sheldon Cottrell, who grabbed 2-35 and Terrance Warde, who bowled 7.1 stifling overs, giving up just nine runs and taking a wicket.

Against that kind of bowling, there was no wonder, only Nicholas Kirton, 33, offered any resistance, as Brathwaite could only manage three.

Akeem Jordan, 17, Jon-Russ Jagessar, 11, and Amir Jangoo, 19, were the only other batsmen into double figures.