Early detection equals cure.

COMMUNICABLE diseases are those which can pass from one person to another. Non- communicable diseases are those which affect persons, but do not go from one person to another; one such disease is breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a horrible, often fatal disease which must be addressed. Unless breast cancer is treated, it will spread into surrounding tissues and kill the patient. It can affect both women and men and it is preventable and curable, but it must be caught early.

Breast cancer can affect both men and women because everyone has breast tissue. Fortunately, in Guyana, the disease is curable.

Worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), some 1.38 million persons are diagnosed with new cases of the disease. In Guyana, about 150 persons are victims of breast cancer annually. According to the Ministry of Public Health, 17 per cent of all cancers are breast cancer; and 27 per cent of all cancers in females begin in the breast. Unfortunately, the majority of those victims die because they do not detect the disease early enough and seek treatment – which is absolutely free – at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Chief oncologist – cancer specialist – Dr Sayan Chakraborty at the Cancer Institute of Guyana, says that all stages of cancer-related treatment: diagnosis, chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy, can be done in Guyana. Further, he said, “know cancer, no cancer.”

According to the WHO, every person should be aware of changes in their bodies; any change in the feel, appearance, or behaviour of the breast should be suspect, unless cancer is ruled out by a competent doctor. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual international event held every year in order to raise awareness of the dreaded disease, and educate persons worldwide, that breast cancer is detectable and curable.

The keys to cure are early detection, rapid action, and medical intervention. Again, any change in the breast should be reported to and investigated by a medical doctor.

The GPHC is equipped with an Oncology Department, fully equipped to diagnose and treat any type of cancer, including breast cancer. The Oncology Department may be contacted through the GPHC switchboard. Additionally, the Cancer Institute of Guyana may be reached via Tel: 225 5701, or email, cancerinstistitute@sbcglobal.net

Early detection equals cure.

Mark Dacosta