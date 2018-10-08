Corentyne man fatally stabbed

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old man of Number 69 Village, Corentyne whose body was found with multiple stab wounds on Monday morning.

Mahendra Sooknanan’s body was found on a dam in a nearby village and reports are that the young man left his home around 1800hrs on Sunday to attend a horse racing event.His body was found around 06:00 hours on Monday, face down on a dam.

Reports are that two persons have been detained for questioning as the police investigation continues.