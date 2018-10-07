Dear Editor,

I READ with great interest the letter headlined “Geriatrics in the PNCR”, which was penned by Alex Duncan.

As an old worker of the party, I must share the sentiments and grave concerns expressed in his letter.

There is one error in his letter: it is that which stated that Volda Lawrence was the first female chairman of the party. When I was a youngster in the 60s, the PNC’s leader was Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham; the treasurer was Ms. Hyacinth Goddette; the general-secretary was Hamilton Green; and the chairperson was Mrs. Winifred Gaskin. She was, therefore, the first female chairman of the party.

May I say we are very happy to welcome Sister Volda. In her there is hope.

Next, I have a big worry which my party should explain. On the new executive is a gentleman (Van-West Charles) who, not too long ago, had many unkind things to say about the PNC, and publicly stated that he had left the PNC and joined the AFC.

Within a few short months, how can a person who is still on the AFC list of candidates and can therefore become an AFC Member of Parliament, be an executive member of the PNCR? He has not, with similar public noise, denounced the AFC.

The question is: Why are we shooting ourselves in the foot, and who are the persons within the PNC top brass responsible for this stupidity and gross crassness?

Regards

Eric Moseley