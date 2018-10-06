UK envoys working on strategy to strengthen relations in Caribbean

BRITISH High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, accompanied by his counterparts to Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago respectively, Her Excellency Mrs. Janet Douglas and His Excellency Mr. Tim Stew, on Thursday called on Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.

In a release, the ministry said the envoys are part of a team working on a regional strategy to increase focus on the Caribbean and to strengthen its relations with the United Kingdom. They discussed concerns related to the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), disaster response and Brexit, among others. Moreover, the hgh commissioner assured Minister Greenidge that plans were in place to protect UK-Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) relations as Brexit proceeded.

High Commissioner Douglas informed the foreign minister that close attention was being given to disaster management; in that regard, a coordination cell has been formed alongside the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which is headquartered in Barbados, to execute unified responses to disasters. High Commissioner Douglas is concurrently accredited Non-Resident High Commissioner to Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis.