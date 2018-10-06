Cancer Institute offering free screening, other services

– all month long in bid to push early detection

WITH October designated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Institute of Guyana (CIG) is offering free screening, and encouraging women to take advantage of whatever other special offers they may have.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday, CIG Director Syed Ghazi said “Early detection saves lives,” which is why he is urging those women who cannot afford the screening to take advantage of their free services.

“We are trying to do free mamograms and ultrasounds this month, depending on how much funding we have,” Syed said, adding:

“Whatever funds we have, we will allocate them to screen women who cannot afford it. Women in Guyana are really sacrificing; we’re try to help them.”

According to CIG General Manager, Fiona Legall, “The sad truth is that breast cancer knows no boundaries. Because of this, the CIG is very passionate about helping everyone learn about breast cancer, early detection, prevention, treatment and support.

“The battle against breast cancer cannot solely be the responsibility of the government, nor should it be confined to healthcare professionals.

“The campaign against breast cancer needs to be brought right down to the ground level.”

Women desirous of cashing in on the offers can go to the Cancer Institute of Guyana located at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, close to the Lamaha Street entrance.